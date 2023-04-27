Man charged with rape and strangulation in Slough
A man has been charged with multiple offences, including a rape in Slough.
Thames Valley Police said the charges related to a series of offences that happened on 15 and 24 April.
The 52-year-old, from the town, has also been charged with sexual assault, non-fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
He has been remanded in custody to appear on 22 May at a court to be confirmed at a later date.
