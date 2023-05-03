Sheldon Lewcock death: Van driver appears in court
A man who was arrested after a van he was driving struck a cyclist causing fatal injuries has appeared before a district judge.
Sheldon Lewcock, 19, died in hospital on 9 August 2022, five days after the collision in Tilehurst, Berkshire.
Ryan Willicombe, 18, appeared via video link at Reading Magistrates' Court on charges of failing to report the accident and driving without insurance.
The case was adjourned until 14 June after prosecutors requested more time.
Mr Willicombe was remanded on unconditional bail.
Previously Mr Lewock's mother paid tribute to her "beautiful boy" whose smile "lit up the room".
