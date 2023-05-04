Olivia Perks death: Irresponsible lack of cadet support, inquest told
Sandhurst military academy had an "irresponsible" lack of welfare support before an officer cadet was found hanged in her room, an inquest heard.
Olivia Perks, 21, was discovered dead at the military training school in Berkshire on 6 February 2019.
Her inquest at Reading Town Hall was told on Thursday the academy had one welfare officer for 2,500 people.
Despite being rated outstanding three times by Ofsted, the inspectorate had told it to improve welfare services.
Lt Col Rupert Whitelegge, who was commander of the Old College, told the hearing the academy had "its own ways".
He said: "It was very uncomfortable. There was an ambiguity about which policies to follow at the time."
Counsel to the coroner Bridget Dolan KC asked him about Ofsted highlighting a need for better welfare services.
Col Whitelegge replied: "I don't think the welfare support for officer cadets or staff was outstanding. It certainly wasn't to the staff.
"Having one welfare officer for two and a half thousand people is irresponsible. The college had no unit welfare officer."
The inquest has also heard Ms Perks was interviewed and had to sign a letter saying she risked losing her place at Sandhurst if she displayed similar behaviour to that during a suicide attempt in July 2018.
'Inappropriate behaviour'
She was deemed to be at a "low risk of reoccurrence" and was back in training two days later.
The hearing was told the attempts were deemed "half-hearted" and "rudimentary".
On Thursday, the inquest heard the reason for the interview was recorded as "inappropriate behaviour" with "the catalyst being excessive alcohol".
Ms Dolan said Ms Perks appeared to be being told to sign a letter that makes clear "deliberate self-harming is inappropriate behaviour".
Col Whitelegge said he accepted "that's one way you could read it", adding the language used was "really crass".
"It doesn't accurately reflect the discussions and the tone," he said.
He also defended the decision to return Ms Perks to training, saying putting her back in the platoon but away from her friends would have been the "worst of all worlds".
Lt Col Jason Buchanan, who was Officer Commanding of the Falklands Company, told the hearing no-one had been assigned to accompany Ms Perks to a parade she was supposed to be at on the day she died.
She had also left a letter expressing a desire to leave Sandhurst and become a regular soldier, which was unopened.
The inquest continues.
