Man convicted over one-punch death in Lower Earley
- Published
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after a single punch resulted in another man's death.
Sabeur Trabelsi, 44, assaulted 51-year-old Jason Page outside a BP petrol station in Lower Earley, Reading, in March 2021.
Mr Page died in hospital the following day.
Trabelsi, from Reading, was also convicted of perverting the court of justice following a trial at Reading Crown Court.
A second man, who was there at the time of the attack, was cleared of perverting the course of justice.
Det Sgt Victoria Hunt, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This case is an example of the devastating consequences that one punch can have.
"I hope this will bring some closure to Jason's family and friends, and our thoughts remain with them."
Trabelsi will be sentenced at a later date.
