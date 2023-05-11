Wokingham council leader stands down to focus on MP bid
A council leader has announced he is stepping down to focus on a bid to become a member of parliament.
Liberal Democrat Clive Jones has been leader of Wokingham Borough Council for a year and a parliamentary candidate since February 2022.
He said he would be standing down at the annual council meeting on Thursday when a new leader would be chosen.
He will remain ward councillor for Hawkedon. The whole council is up for re-election in May 2024.
"It has been the most fantastic year running the council," he said.
"Running a council the size of Wokingham is a full-time job and being an effective candidate is getting on for being a full-time job.
"It's very difficult to do both of the jobs at the same time. A lot of people don't realise how much work a councillor does."
Mr Jones was first elected as a councillor in 2016
