In pictures: Royal Windsor Horse Show marks 80th year
Thousands of people are attending this year's Royal Windsor Horse Show which opened its gates on Thursday.
This year sees the event, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, mark its 80th year.
It was first staged in 1943 and hosts international competitions in show jumping, dressage, driving and endurance.
Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, took over his late father's role as president of the show last year.
He sported a virtual reality (VR) headset as he tried out a riding simulator on the opening day.
The first show took place on 26 May 1943 to help raise funds for the war effort.
Called the Windsor Horse and Dog Show, it raised just over £391,000.
Dogs were banned the following year after a lurcher stole a piece of chicken from King George V's lunch plate.
The extravaganza includes the Carriage Driving Grand Prix, the Azerbaijan Land of Fire display team and a Shetland Pony Grand National.
The Musical Drive of The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, are set to close the event in the Castle Arena.
The late Queen, a lifelong horse lover, visited the event in May last year.
The show, which runs until Sunday, is the only time of year the public can access the private grounds of the castle.
