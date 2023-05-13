In pictures: Royal Windsor Horse Show marks 80th year

Royal Windsor Horse Show 2023PA Media
Competitors in the Castle Arena took part in the Defender Sheltland Pony Grand National

Thousands of people are attending this year's Royal Windsor Horse Show which opened its gates on Thursday.

This year sees the event, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, mark its 80th year.

It was first staged in 1943 and hosts international competitions in show jumping, dressage, driving and endurance.

PA Media
Members from the Azerbaijan Land of Fire display team, Royal Horse Artillery and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, took over his late father's role as president of the show last year.

He sported a virtual reality (VR) headset as he tried out a riding simulator on the opening day.

PA Media
The Duke of Edinburgh used a virtual reality headset to try out a riding simulator

The first show took place on 26 May 1943 to help raise funds for the war effort.

Called the Windsor Horse and Dog Show, it raised just over £391,000.

Dogs were banned the following year after a lurcher stole a piece of chicken from King George V's lunch plate.

PA Media
The event attracts thousands of equestrians and enthusiasts to the grounds of Windsor Castle

The extravaganza includes the Carriage Driving Grand Prix, the Azerbaijan Land of Fire display team and a Shetland Pony Grand National.

The Musical Drive of The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, are set to close the event in the Castle Arena.

PA Media
Miniature horse Alliance Boleros Fortunato was paraded ahead of judging

The late Queen, a lifelong horse lover, visited the event in May last year.

The show, which runs until Sunday, is the only time of year the public can access the private grounds of the castle.

PA Media
Lance Corporal Buswell from the Band of The Household Cavalry rode Apollo the drum horse

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.