Reading sculpture made with knives unveiled in town centre
A sculpture made with knives collected by police is being unveiled in memory of knife crime victims.
The 2m (6ft) Armoured Heart has been installed outside the east entrance of The Oracle shopping centre in Reading.
The piece was created by local artist Stuart Melrose who worked with members of the Young Voices youth project.
The heart is made of stainless steel diamonds and topped with a steel finial made from melted-down knives collected during a Thames Valley Police amnesty.
The sculpture was funded by grants and donations and commissioned by a partnership project involving a number of organisations including police, The Oracle and Reading Borough Council.
Council community safety councillor Karen Rowland said: "The sculpture celebrates the opportunity of the positive choices that our young people can make to grow up safe in Reading's communities."
The town has seen a number of knife-related deaths, including David Allen, Raheem Hanif, Yannick Cupido and 13-year-old Olly Stephens.
Friends James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails were also stabbed to death by Khairi Saadallah in Forbury Gardens in a terrorist attack in June 2020.
