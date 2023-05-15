Wokingham: Elderly pedestrian hit by car dies
A man has died after being hit by a car.
The incident between a pedestrian and a black Vauxhall Astra happened in Reading Road, in Wokingham at 11:45 BST on Monday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.
No-one has been arrested and a police investigation is underway. Road closure were in place throughout the day but were lifted on Monday evening.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, according to the police.
The force has urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
