Slough: Conservatives take control of cash-strapped council
The Conservatives have taken control of Slough Borough Council with the backing of the Lib Dems after Labour lost power in the local elections.
The Tories last ran the authority in the mid-1980s. Councillor Dexter Smith was voted in as new council leader.
The government appointed commissioners after the council effectively declared bankruptcy in 2021.
It was found to have amassed a £760m borrowing debt and a £357m financial blackhole.
Council tax bills have risen by 9.99% this year with the then Labour-run council saying it was something they had to do to fill huge holes in its budgets.
The decision cost them dear in the local elections earlier this month where they were left with 18 seats. The Conservatives secured 21 and the Lib Dems three.
The first move for the new administration has been to pledge no double-digit council tax increases next year, which will go down well, but it is not going to be an easy promise to keep given the scale of the financial problems.
The authority has also been selling up to £600m of assets..
In a statement, the Conservatives said: "We are thankful to our Liberal Democrat councillors who are within a cooperation agreement with us. Together we can work together to deliver."
