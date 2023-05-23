Ruth Perry: Delegation to meet education secretary over calls for reforms
Supporters of headteacher Ruth Perry, who took her own life following a school inspection, are due to meet Education Secretary Gillian Keegan later.
The delegation will urge reform of the school inspection system led by Ofsted.
Ms Perry died in January after learning that her school, Caversham Primary in Berkshire, would be downgraded from outstanding to inadequate.
Her death has fuelled a campaign by unions for the system to be changed.
The delegation is expected to include family members of the Reading headteacher, as well as representatives of fellow heads and parents.
On Monday an article in the British Medical Journal said at least eight other teachers had killed themselves in circumstances related to Ofsted inspections.
The authors argued in their opinion piece that health experts should "demand action to tackle the burden of mental ill health associated with the way it [Ofsted] operates".
Ofsted said inspections were carried out professionally and sensitively, in the interests of children.
Matt Rodda, Labour MP for Reading East, who is accompanying the delegation, said: "There's huge local and national impact of this tragedy and people do want to see real change."
