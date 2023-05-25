Berkshire waterpark to keep licence after boxing night brawl
- Published
A waterpark will still be allowed to host events despite a brawl that broke out at an unlicensed boxing event.
Lagoona Park in Pingewood, near Reading, hosted the event in February despite not having permission to do so.
Licensing officers said they wanted a "marked improvement in how events are hosted" at the site.
Shelly McLeod Ross, co-owner of the waterpark, said they had since "worked hard" to provide a safe environment during both day and evening events.
As many as 30 people were involved in the fight.
Licensing officers also claimed the venue did not appear to have enough security in place on the night.
Wokingham Borough Council's licensing sub committee agreed to impose new licence conditions.
It also ordered Lagoona Park's current designated premises supervisor should be removed from their role.
