Reading fire: Friar Street reopens after building blaze
- Published
A busy city street has reopened to traffic 24 hours after a blaze at a commercial building.
Emergency services were called to Friar Street, Reading, at 14:11 BST on Friday.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire affected three properties but no-one was injured.
Friar Street was closed as crews spent nine hours getting the blaze under control and it was only reopened on Saturday afternoon.
The cause is yet to be confirmed but Thames Valley Police said it was not being treated as arson.
On Saturday, the fire services said the three properties affected were not safe to enter and were being inspected via an aerial platform.
It also said crews were hoping to have only one side of the pavement closed in order to minimise disruption.
About 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines were sent to the site on Friday.
Residents and businesses were immediately urged to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area.
Crews from Caversham Road, Wokingham Road, Whitley Wood, Theale, Wokingham, Crowthorne and Bracknell were all sent to the scene.
