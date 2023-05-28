Reading Green Park Station officially opens
- Published
A £20m railway station has officially opened to the public.
Reading Green Park Station welcomed passengers on Saturday after its opening was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new station has two platforms, two car parks, a bus interchange, a taxi rank and cycle parking facilities.
It is Reading's first new station since the opening of Reading West on 1 July 1906 and has been built by the council, Network Rail and Great Western Railway.
Reading Borough Council previously said the station would provide another option for football fans heading to Reading FC's Madejski Stadium on match days.
Half-hourly services will run north to Reading and south to Basingstoke.
