Reading tattoo parlour praises firefighters after blaze
- Published
Staff at a tattoo parlour have praised the "professional and kind" firefighters who saved their belongings from a fire in a busy town centre.
The fire on Friar Street, in Reading, caused damage to three businesses on Friday afternoon.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene for nine hours.
One employee of Mystic Lounge Tattoo said: "I was worried there would be an explosion as some of the equipment we use can explode with high heat."
The parlour remains closed which Ingrid, a tattoo artist at the parlour which is owned by her uncle, said will have a "big impact" on the business.
"The fire was really scary. We had to evacuate straight away and leave all our possessions inside," she added.
Firefighters were called at around 14:10 BST to CMart, where the blaze started, before spreading to Macdonald's and the tattoo parlour.
Reading Council said that the fire remained "a serious concern" over the bank holiday weekend.
No injuries were reported and the incident is not being treated as arson.
In a statement the council said it had provided "advice to the businesses that have been significantly affected"."Our building control team were on hand to provide property owners and tenants with advice on the next steps they need to follow for insurance and building safety and surveys," it added.