Reading fire: Friar Street blaze not suspicious, fire service says
The cause of a fire at a commercial building that saw a busy street closed for 24 hours is not being treated as suspicious, the fire service has said.
Emergency services were called to Friar Street, in Reading, at about 14:10 BST on Friday.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said the fire affected three properties but no-one was injured.
Crews remained on the scene for more than 20 hours after the blaze which damaged the building's integrity.
RBFRS used thermal imaging cameras to monitor the building over the bank holiday weekend.
About 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines were sent to the site on Friday.
Residents and businesses were immediately urged to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area.
Rob Read, RBFRS group manager, said firefighters worked at the scene overnight to extinguish the fire on the second floor of the property.
"Fortunately, no-one was in the premises at the time of the fire," he said.
"A fire crew has continued to attend to reinspect the property over the bank holiday weekend and check for any hotspots.
"Due to the building's integrity being compromised by the fire, firefighters have been reinspecting using the aerial ladder platform and thermal imaging cameras."
Mr Read said it remained difficult to access the building internally to establish the exact cause of the blaze.
