Vacant West Berkshire Council building to house refugees
- Published
Refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine are to be housed in a vacant council building being converted into homes.
It's part of a plan by West Berkshire Council to increase the amount of help it offers to displaced families.
In March the authority announced a £6m project to provide 17 homes for families. It is now considering adding £1.9m to create an additional 10 homes.
The conversion of West Point House in Newbury will provide five homes, with the others bought on the open market.
The council said 40% of the cost of the scheme would be paid by the government and the council's costs of financing the properties would be covered by rental income, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Housing councillor Denise Gaines said: "By refurbishing one of our own buildings we are enhancing the environmental standard of the building whilst also increasing housing supply to some of the most vulnerable in our communities."
The proposal to increase the funding will go before the executive committee on Thursday with the homes due to be completed by March 2024.
