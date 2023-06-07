Princess of Wales plays walking rugby with England stars in Maidenhead
The Princess of Wales has visited a rugby club to talk about the importance of community clubs in the early years of childhood.
Kate showed off her rugby skills with England stars Courtney Lawes and Danny Care at Maidenhead Rugby Club.
She then sat down for an open chat as part of her Shaping Us campaign.
The princess has launched the campaign to highlight the importance of supporting young children and those caring for them.
Wearing a light blue England rugby top, navy trousers and white trainers, Kate enjoyed a game of walking rugby, running, passing the ball and lobbing her opposite number as she got to grips with the game.
Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, then headed inside and spoke to Lawes, Care and members of the rugby club about their early childhood experiences, fatherhood and how important sports clubs can be in creating a support network.
Former England player Ugo Monye and Si Trower, founder of the mental health charity Brave Mind, also joined the discussions.
The princess spoke about how she first became interested in early childhood care and asked the rugby players how they have changed as people since becoming fathers.
Kate asked the players who spent time with them in their first few years, and if parenthood made them think differently or made them self-aware.
The princess, who is working with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, said she first started looking at children aged five and younger after visiting schools and speaking about mental health.
She added: "Actually, lots of them were saying lots of work needed to be done before [children] even step in our doors, and actually, lots of them aren't reaching the necessary milestones before coming through the school doors.
"It's that quality time, it's actually physically being with them so they actually know that you are present, rather than being there watching them but actually you are on your phone or you are distracted with other thoughts."
