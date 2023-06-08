Ruth Perry's sister says Ofsted changes expected after minister talks
The sister of a head teacher who killed herself after an Ofsted inspection says "urgent action" to change the system is being considered by the government.
Ruth Perry died in January ahead of the release of a report that downgraded her school in Caversham, Berkshire, from outstanding to inadequate.
Her sister, Prof Julia Waters, met the education secretary on Wednesday.
She said she was pleased with Gillian Keegan's "willingness to listen" about possible reforms.
The Ofsted inspection for Ms Perry's school was published in March and found it to be "good" in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be "inadequate".
The 53-year-old's death has fuelled a campaign by unions for the system to be changed.
Prof Waters said: "Ruth's death has left an aching, unfillable hole in the lives of her family, and the lives of so many others.
"We should be doing everything we can to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.
"I am pleased that the education secretary has shown willingness to listen to the clear concerns of many people about the well-being of school leaders, and to consider urgent actions to reform school inspection to prioritise the well-being of teachers and school leaders, as well as of pupils and parents."
In a statement released after the meeting, Education Secretary Ms Keegan said it was "important to have meaningful conversations" and that the government would "take action to offer further support" to school leaders.
"With Ofsted, we are working to improve the accountability system, including inspection, ensuring it continues to raise standards while commanding the confidence of school leaders," she said.
"Some of the changes will be immediate, some will take longer.
"School accountability, including inspection, has a vital role to play in our education system.
"For the sake of children, teachers, school leaders and parents, it's essential we get these changes right."
An Ofsted spokesperson said the watchdog was having "constructive discussions" with unions and the government.
"We will be able to say more about this very soon," the spokesperson added.
