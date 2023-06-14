Mum calls for 'common sense' over claw hammer killer's release
- Published
A mother campaigning to prevent the release of her daughter's killer is calling for "common sense to prevail".
Diana Parkes' daughter Joanna Simpson was 46 when she was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer by her husband Robert Brown in Windsor in 2010.
Brown was jailed for manslaughter but is due for automatic release in November when he will have served half of his original 26-year sentence.
Ms Parkes said the case should be referred to the Parole Board.
In an interview with BBC Radio Berkshire, she said former British Airways captain Brown was "arrogant".
She also described how she and her husband had always disliked their daughter's husband and spoke of the difficult years without their "lovely and fantastic" child.
Brown attacked Ms Simpson in the family home as their two young children cowered in a playroom.
He later drove her body to Windsor Great Park, where he buried her in a crate.
Ms Parkes has repeatedly said she is concerned about the risks posed by Brown if he is set free.
She is set to meet Justice Secretary Alex Chalk to discuss the killer's upcoming release and said "common sense has to prevail".
"We are deeply concerned for the family, Jo's friends and women in general because quite frankly he is not fit to be out," Ms Parkes said.
"He is a cruel person...he showed no remorse whatsoever for killing Jo."
Recalling the day she was told that her daughter could not be found, Ms Parkes said she immediately thought Brown had killed her.
It took five days before Ms Simpson's body was found.
"We were living in the hope that maybe somewhere she was just hurt or maybe locked up or something," Ms Parkes said.
She said Ms Simpson's two children "heard her being killed".
'Worst day of my life'
It was then Ms Parkes who had to tell them about their mother's death.
"It was the worst day of my life obviously. It was terrible," she said.
Ms Parkes said she felt angry when she realised what had happened to her daughter.
"I was cross, very cross. I just couldn't believe anybody could do that," she said.
Her interview comes as Ms Simpson's story will feature in a Netflix documentary "When Missing Turns to Murder" that is due to be released on Wednesday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.