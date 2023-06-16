Caversham sewer collapse: Repairs to take longer than expected
Work to repair a collapsed sewer is to take longer than originally expected.
Church Street in Caversham, Reading, shut on 5 June for repairs with tankers brought in so residents could still flush their toilets.
Thames Water said the reason for the delay was the location of the broken pipe, which required more time to dig down to than first anticipated.
The water firm said it hoped the pipe would be repaired and the road fully open before the end of June.
It added engineers would also carry out another repair job at the same time on Bridge Street, to avoid future roadworks.
Business owners in the area have been told they can claim back any losses as a result of the works.
