Reading: 'Smoke Control Area' fines considered
- Published
More people could face fines for emitting large amounts of smoke under plans to tackle air pollution.
Reading Borough Council is looking to expand a "smoke control area" to the whole town - it currently covers 62% of the borough.
It said households that emit more than "a substantial" amount of smoke would face fines of up to £300, regardless of the appliance used or the fuel burned.
Councillors will meet to consider the proposal on Thursday.
If agreed, the council said residents will then be consulted.
Those burning unauthorised fuel could face fines of up to £1,000.
Authorised fuel can be identified by a "Ready to Burn" logo.
The council said the enforcement of fines would be carried out by officers on an "intelligence led" basis.
It has estimated that 22 to 38% of all damaging particulate emissions (PM2.5) in Reading are caused by the burning of solid fuel, like wood or coal.
PM2.5 is particulate matter which is so small it can pass through people's lungs and cause serious health issues.