Boy died after choking on food at Berkshire school, inquest hears
A 10-year-old boy died after he choked on his food while at school, an inquest has heard.
Oscar Roome, from Chazey Heath, Oxfordshire, was a pupil at Kidmore End CE Primary School in Reading.
He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford last Friday but died the following day.
Opening the inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court earlier, Coroner Darren Salter described it as a "tragic incident and very sad loss".
The inquest will resume on 17 October.
