Maidenhead drinking water works to get £14m upgrade
A £14m upgrade to a treatment works which supplies drinking water across Maidenhead is set to begin.
The work at College Avenue Water Treatment Works will include new tanks and a UV plant added to the site.
South East Water said the project was "key to future proofing top quality drinking water" to people in the area.
The water firm said the work, which starts in the coming days and ends in August 2024, was being carried out within the water treatment works site.
They said the building work would take place during the week within office hours with "some activity at weekends".
"We will work as hard as possible to keep disruption to a minimum," they added.
The firm, which supplies 2.2m customers across Kent, Sussex and parts of Hampshire and Berkshire said the works were part of a five year £489m investment across its supply area.
