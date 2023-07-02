Windsor Great Park hosts inclusive sporting event
- Published
A sports event focusing on disability inclusion is taking place in Windsor.
Parallel Windsor features five distances within Windsor Great Park which start and finish on the historic Long Walk.
Those taking part can walk, push or run. There are no cut-off times to finish, with the event's motto being "start together, finish whenever".
Opening the event, former Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE said it was "an honour" to be part of the event.
Ms Simmonds, who was set to take part in the 1km event, said: "I think sometimes there are big barriers in taking part in movement and activity.
"I think there's a lack of confidence and self-doubt but having access to sport gives confidence and life skills."
Organiser Andrew Douglass said the event was expected to attract as many as 4,000 people with more than 1,600 entered in the challenge events.
The event also features a festival with sports including netball and wheelchair basketball alongside music, art and storytelling activities.
