Cookham Bridge closure plans prompt disruption warning
- Published
Motorists have been told to expect disruption after a council unveiled plans to close a bridge to traffic for 20 weeks.
Cookham Bridge in Berkshire will be closed from 16 October if proposals for "essential maintenance work" at the site are approved.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said the work would include re-waterproofing, resurfacing and joint replacement.
A diversion route will be in place.
Councillor Geoff Hill, cabinet member for highways and transport, said routine inspections had identified the need for a refurbishment of the Grade II listed bridge.
"If left unattended, extensive and longer-term strengthening works would be required in future," he said.
"While I understand that a project of this scale will bring some temporary disruption for road users, residents and businesses in the area, we will be striving to keep this to a minimum."
If the plans are approved, the bridge will be closed to motor vehicles while cyclists will need to dismount before crossing.
Pedestrian access will instead remain open and access to any properties or businesses within the closure area will also be maintained.
A diversion route will be in place and follow the A4094 south from Cookham, west along the A4 Bath Road, north on the A404, and then along the A4155 Marlow Road, with this route in reverse for traffic on the northern side of the bridge.
A series of public consultations will be held on 18 July and 4 September at the Holy Trinity Church in Cookham and on 26 July and 5 September at the Bourne End Community Centre.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.