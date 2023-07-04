Reading stabbings: Council paints over victims mural by mistake
A council has apologised for mistakenly painting over a street artist's tribute to the victims of the Reading terror attack.
The mural by anonymous artist Peachy appeared on Reading Bridge in June.
It commemorated James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails, who were stabbed to death by Khairi Saadallah in Forbury Gardens in 2020.
Reading Borough Council said the artwork was removed due to a "breakdown in communications".
It said: "This was a hugely regrettable error and we have made contact with the families to apologise unreservedly for the upset caused.
"A breakdown in communications on the ground meant all of the graffiti on the bridge was painted over, rather than just the one piece which had been agreed."
The three men were murdered by Saadallah in Forbury Gardens on June 20, 2020.
The Libyan asylum seeker was jailed for life in January 2021.
An inquest into the deaths is due to be held next year.
Peachy's mural, which first appeared in June 2021, depicted the victims as three cherubs around the park's lion statue.
He updated the work on 17 June of this year and it was painted over 12 days later.
The council said it was in discussions with Peachy about re-creating the mural.
A memorial stone was unveiled in Forbury Gardens on 20 June this year to mark the third anniversary of the attack.
