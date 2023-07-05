Queen crossbow threat: Treason charge man applied for armed forces jobs
A man who arrived at Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow "to kill" the late Queen had previously applied for various jobs that could have led to a "close proximity to the Royal Family", a court has heard.
Jaswant Singh Chail, from Hampshire, was arrested on Christmas Day 2021.
At the time, Queen Elizabeth II was living at Windsor due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Old Bailey was told Chail, 21, previously applied for roles within the armed forces.
The court heard these included positions within the Ministry of Defence Police, the British Army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy.
But his applications were rejected.
The court heard Chail was "concerned" with the "injustice" of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place when British troops opened fire on thousands of people who had gathered in the city of Amritsar in India.
Chail, from North Baddesley, near Southampton, was born in Winchester and his family is of Indian Sikh heritage, the court heard.
He was spotted by a royal protection officer in a private section of the castle grounds just after 08:10 GMT on 25 December 2021.
He later pleaded guilty to a charge under the Treason Act and also admitted making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.
Under the 1842 Treason Act it is an offence to assault the Queen or have a firearm, or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her, or to cause a breach of peace.
In 1981, Marcus Sarjeant was jailed for five years under the section of the Treason Act after he fired blank shots at the Queen while she was riding down The Mall in London during the Trooping the Colour parade.
