Ruth Perry: Ofsted chief defends inspection after head's death
- Published
Ofsted inspectors who downgraded Ruth Perry's school shortly before she took her own life were "professional and humane" in their role, the watchdog's chief inspector has said.
Amanda Spielman acknowledged there were issues around accountability at schools, but reaffirmed her support for Ofsted's current grading system.
Ruth Perry, who was head teacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, died in January.
Her death prompted calls for changes.
Sir Michael Wilshaw, Ofsted's former chief of inspections, told education magazine Tes last month that the current one-word summaries should be scrapped in the wake of 53-year-old Ms Perry's death.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, has also said the current system was flawed, describing it as "simplistic".
But speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Ms Spielman said she was confident that her team were "professional and humane in their inspection".
On the existing grading system, she said that inspections must continue to meet the needs of parents and the government.
She added that "so much more goes in to our reports than just the overall grade" but that parents value the "simplicity and clarity".
"Grades are a useful way to get assurances about their children's schools," she added.
Ms Spielman, who is departing her role at the end of 2023 after seven years in the position, said Ofsted knew that people were unhappy and fielded queries in a question and answer session after her speech.
The chief inspector refused to comment on Labour's proposed pledge to scrap the grading system, with shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson promising change last month.
MPs have launched an inquiry into Ofsted's school inspections, looking at how useful they are to parents, governors and schools in England.