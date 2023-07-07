Reading fire: Crews fight blaze at town centre construction site
A major incident was declared after a fire broke out at a high-rise construction site.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) responded to the fire on Garrard Street, Reading, at 15:42 BST, with 10 crews at the scene.
Thames Valley Police said buildings had been evacuated, but that no casualties had been reported.
It advised the public to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed.
At about 18:15 BST police said the incident had been "stood down" and that the street would be reopened as soon as possible.
It said the train station had been unaffected by the incident.
RBFRS said crews from Caversham Road, Wokingham Road, Wokingham, Mortimer, Bracknell, Slough, Whitley Wood and Theale fire stations were battling the fire.
It added: "An aerial ladder platform, incident command unit and five officers were also sent to the scene alongside crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
"Upon arrival crews discovered a fire in a high-rise construction site."
It said everyone at the site had been accounted for.
Police said a major incident been declared in the town centre due to a "large fire".
It said it coordinated with the fire services and South Central Ambulance Service during the operation.
Reading Borough Council said the evacuations concerned nearby shops and businesses.
