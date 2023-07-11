Ruth Perry inquest to look at Ofsted interactions
- Published
Questions about Ofsted's inspection regime following the death of a head teacher will be left to a Commons committee inquiry, a coroner has said.
Ruth Perry took her own life in January after being told Caversham Primary School in Reading was being downgraded from outstanding to inadequate.
In a pre-inquest review, coroner Heidi Connor said she would hear evidence about the Ofsted inspection.
Mrs Perry's family has previously blamed the inspection for her death.
Ms Connor told the hearing at Reading Town Hall that wider issues about the safety of the inspection regime would be left to an inquiry by the Common's Education Select Committee.
The coroner told the hearing: "I will not be investigating whether the conclusions they (Ofsted) reached are right."
But she said she would be looking at the interactions between Mrs Perry and the Ofsted team.
Ofsted's counsel said the watchdog "don't accept it was the fact of the inspection or the way it was carried out that impacted in Ruth Perry's state of mind, but the findings".
The death of Mrs Perry, who had worked at the school for 13 years, prompted questions about the systems used by Ofsted.
Speaking following the hearing at Berkshire Coroner's Court, the head teacher's sister Prof Julia Waters said: "Ofsted are definitely an interested party in inquest terms.
"The coroner has expressed her wish to think about those kind of systemic issues - some of those concerns we've raised about single word judgements, the time lag between the inspection and the report coming out, the confidentiality agreement - they're all in scope for the inquest."
Ofsted has previously defended its one-word grades, which are not being scrapped.
