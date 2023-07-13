Ukraine: Memorial unveiled in Newbury for 'angel' children
An art installation dedicated to the children who have died since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has gone on show.
The Angels of Ukraine exhibit features 494 blue and yellow knitted angels - each one representing a child who has lost their life in the war.
The installation was unveiled at Newbury Town Hall in Berkshire.
Ukrainian refugee Liudmyla Ohorodnyk said her "heart is broken" looking at the figures.
The memorial was first displayed in Slovakia in 2022, when there were 241 angels. Since then, the number has more than doubled.
The exhibition has also been displayed in towns across Cyprus and Germany and, from Newbury, it will move on to Portugal.
Ukrainian refugee Liudmyla Ohorodnyk said: "When you see on the news that children have died, you can't properly see how many children have died.
"And now when you have a look at this big space, with all these angels, I just want to cry."
Local organiser Natalia Bukrii-Shramko said: "Ukrainians want to thank the people of Great Britain for helping us, supporting us, for not being indifferent to our pain."
The installation is on display at Newbury Town Hall until 17 July.
