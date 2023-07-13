Reading: Hygiene checks overdue at hundreds of food outlets
- Published
Hundreds of restaurants and takeaways have not been subject to routine standards and hygiene checks because of staff shortages, a council has said.
Reading Borough Council has revealed 905 food standards inspections and 852 hygiene checks are overdue.
An opposition councillor said he was "alarmed" by the backlog.
The Labour-run council said the problems were "due to the astronomical growth of food businesses since the pandemic" and recruitment challenges.
Councillor Rob White, leader of the Green Party group, said: "Both backlogs are approaching 1,000 premises due an inspection.
"There will undoubtedly be some premises in this backlog which would score a zero if inspected and are unsafe to eat food from."
'Right to be concerned'
He added that the fault "clearly lies with the Labour administration for not prioritising this area".
His argument was supported by Liberal Democrat councillor Anne Thompson, who suggested "the council look at the salary package offered to attract the staff needed".
Jason Brock, leader of the council said: "It's always right to be concerned about things like this - the challenge is around recruitment and staff.
"I think apprenticeships are going to be the way forward in a great many roles around the council to grow our own and offer opportunities to people in Reading because it's become that much harder to get trained experienced staff."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.