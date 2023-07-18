Mum Jessy Williams thanks staff for saving baby weighing 12 ounces
- Published
A woman has praised intensive care staff for looking after her severely premature baby - thought to be one of the smallest ever to have survived in the UK, weighing just 12 ounces (350g).
Jessy Williams gave birth to twins Sky and Ezra in Reading in April last year at 23-and-a-half weeks - almost four months earlier than usual.
Ezra weighed 1lb 7oz (660g) but he sadly only survived for one day.
Sky finally went home after five months of treatment, weighing 2lb 8oz (1.6kg).
Ms Williams, from Bracknell, was told during her 20-week scan the pair were extremely small and could be born premature - it was also possible she could lose them both.
After giving birth at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Ms Williams and her babies were rushed to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
The new mother said she had thought Ezra had a greater chance of survival because he was the bigger twin.
"I thought I was going to lose Sky because of how small she was, so when we lost Ezra, I had already began to prepare for the worst, but the team of doctors and nurses that surrounded us were very supportive," Ms Williams said.
Dr Amit Gupta, clinical lead at the NICU, said babies born at 23 weeks were "extremely vulnerable" and "the majority are unable to survive".
He added: "Sky was not only born extremely pre-term, but was also the tiniest baby we have looked after. It was a privilege to be part of Sky's miraculous journey and her progress is testament to the skill and care of our staff."
Sky remained at the hospital for several months with blood pressure problems, multiple infections, premature bowels, a collapsed lung and slow growth.
Ms Williams and her partner stayed at the Ronald McDonald charity house in the grounds of the hospital until Sky could go home.
The mother said she was "very grateful" for the care Sky received, adding: "They [staff] made me feel like Sky was the only patient there, even though you could see other babies and their parents.
"All the nurses and doctors were amazing, open and honest, involving us in every detail of Sky's care.
"The whole team were on the same page, and they made sure they communicated with us in simple terms we could understand."
