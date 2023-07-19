Newbury four-month gas main works 'essential', company says
"Essential" works to replace a leaking gas main will close a road in a town for four months.
Kings Road in Newbury will be shut from 1 August to 5 December between Boundary Road and Hectors Way.
Gas distribution company SGN said "whilst the works will cause considerable inconvenience, these works are considered essential".
It said residents would still have access during the duration of the works.
Bradley Barlow from SGN said old metal gas pipes would be replaced with new plastic ones "to make sure we can continue to deliver a safe and efficient gas supply to the local area".
"By replacing the gas pipes now, we'll significantly minimise the risk of future gas leaks on this section of road which have caused disruptive unplanned emergency work," he said.
Boundary Road will be made one way southbound between its junctions with Kings Road and Railway Road. Residents will have access to their properties travelling northbound.
Diversions
The closure of the stretch of Kings Road is "due to the location of the gas main in the road and for everyone's safety", Mr Barlow said.
Diversions will be in place to access properties and businesses, though on-street parking along Kings Road will be suspended.
Mr Barlow added that the traffic calming measures would support the flow of traffic.
Boundary Road will close to northbound vehicles, with southbound traffic permitted between the Kings Road and Railway Road junctions.
Two-way traffic will resume from Stroud Green to Railway Road for residents.
Hambridge Road will be accessed via Mill Lane, and from its junction with the A4, though HGVs will only be allowed to use the A4 junction.
The second phase of the project will involve closing Kings Road from the junction of the main roundabout on the A339 to the Hectors Way junction, and lifting previous diversions.
SGN is unable to provide a specific date for the second phase.
