New plans devised for shopping mall tower blocks in Reading
- Published
Plans have been revealed for more than 600 flats to be built in four tower blocks above a shopping centre.
Broad Street Mall in Reading already has planning approval for more than 400 flats and a hotel, but the new owners AEW have devised changes.
A public exhibition is being held on Wednesday inside the shopping centre opposite Poundland.
The development team is holding a consultation before official plans are submitted to the council.
Previous proposals for 400 flats and a 101-room hotel were put forward by Moorgarth and approved by Reading Borough Council in December 2021 and November 2019 respectively.
The new scheme has been devised by AEW, which bought it from previous owners Moorgarth in June 2022.
The development team explained the previous idea for a hotel had "elapsed and the residential consent had been undeliverable".
A spokesperson said: "The new scheme involves part demolition of the rear of the mall so that the towers can be built from the basement and ground level up.
"The rear of the mall is mostly unoccupied, with Sushimania holding a unit near it and some of the space being used as storage for CultureMix Arts."
Another representative said: "We're trying to move people rather than lose people."
They added that "any current occupiers could be relocated into vacant units elsewhere in the mall".
No new car parking would be built, and it is uncertain how many spaces would be lost as a result of the development.