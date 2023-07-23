Slough fatal house fire prompts police investigation
Police are investigating a house fire in which a woman in her 80s died.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Welland Close, Slough, on Saturday.
Two people were inside the house. The woman died at the scene, while a man in his 30s received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
Insp Ryan Powell from Thames Valley Police, based at Slough police station, said the fire was not currently deemed to be suspicious.
Police were informed of the incident by the fire service at 18:00 BST on Saturday.
The woman's next of kin have been informed and have been offered support, police said.
'Early stages'
Insp Powell said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim's loved ones during this extremely difficult time.
"Our investigation, alongside the fire service, is in its early stages but the fire is not deemed to be suspicious at this time.
"But our officers and the fire service will be at the scene for some time while our investigation progresses.
"There is no risk to other houses or individuals but anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to one of our uniformed officers."
He asked for anyone with any information about the fire to come forward to police.
