Reading's black history mural flats plan given go ahead
- Published
Plans for a redevelopment incorporating a black history mural have been approved, despite concerns about the future use of the site.
The Reading Central Club building has been closed since 2006 and developer Red Line plans to use the site for an apartment block.
Its wall features a 36m-long artwork featuring prominent historical figures.
The council has previously said the mural must not be damaged while the new block is built.
Red Line last year submitted a proposal involving the demolition of the property in London Street in Reading, Berkshire, and its replacement with a three-storey building containing 17 apartments and a community space.
Reading Borough Council had given over the site on the provision that the mural be preserved and restored.
At a meeting of the council's planning committee, Conservative Simon Robinson argued the community space element of the plan lacked detail.
"If we're considering a planning application we like to have everything in place. I'm not happy with this particular design or development," he said.
Labour's John Ennis said approval would allow the space to be returned to the black community after such a long closure.
"I think it would be a community value where culturally that can be used by the black community, that would be a result after 15 years of pain," he told the meeting, adding: "Keep the mural, move forwards, get some nice brickwork, and let's get that club back up and running."
The artwork was at the centre of protests in 2017 over its future.
It features key figures in black history, including Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and Toussaint Louverture.
Artist Alan Howard has previously referred to his creation as a "unique cultural product of national significance".
Red Line has said the artwork would be covered in a protective padded layer, boarded over with construction grade plywood and stabilised with a steel frame.
The plan was approved with all Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat members voting for it and Conservatives voting against.
