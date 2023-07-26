Man without limbs takes on 108-mile kayak journey on River Thames
A man born without fully formed arms and legs is kayaking 108 miles (174km) along the River Thames to raise awareness of inclusion in sport.
John Willis began the journey on Monday in Cricklade, Wiltshire, and is due to finish on Sunday in Eton, Berkshire.
Having made it his mission "to ensure that no-one is left on the bench", the 62-year-old said he would be pushing himself "to new limits".
Some 25 fellow kayakers will join him at various stages of his journey.
Mr Willis is undertaking the challenge, supported by British Canoeing, to raise money for Power2Inspire, a charity he founded 10 years ago.
He was due to travel through Abingdon Lock to Wallingford Boat House Pub in Oxfordshire on his third day of the challenge.
"These days I've been living properly, experiencing the beauty of the Thames and chatting with lovely people along the way," he said.
Mr Willis set up his Cambridge-based charity 10 years ago to deliver inclusive and accessible sports events. The charity said the "108 Challenge" was its biggest fundraiser yet.
Mr Willis said he wanted to inspire others to create their own challenges, such as cycling 108km (67 miles), reading 108 pages, baking 108 cakes or any other activity that reaches 108 in order to raise money for the charity.
"We're extremely passionate about providing everyone with the opportunity of playing sport regardless of age, gender, faith, ethnicity or disability," he said.
"It's been an honour to host accessible and inclusive sports activities and events over the last 10 years, and I look forward to continuing with the success over the next 10".