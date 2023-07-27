Kyron Lee: Three men guilty of murdering cyclist after chase
Three men have been convicted of murdering a cyclist with machetes or large knives after knocking him down in a stolen car.
Kyron Lee, 21, was slashed or stabbed 14 times in Slough, Berkshire, in October 2022, prosecutors said.
Khalid Nur, 21, and Mohammed Elgamri, 19, were convicted by a jury at Reading Crown Court. Yaqhub Mussa, 22, previously pleaded guilty.
Fras Seedahmed, 18, faces a murder retrial after the jury was deadlocked.
Yakoub Tarafi, 19, was found not guilty of two counts of assisting an offender.
The convicted defendants are due to be sentenced on 1 September.
Prosecutor Michael Shaw previously told the jury Mr Lee was killed in a "planned execution".
The victim was sent flying over the roof of the car when it hit him in Earls Lane at about 20:45 BST on 2 October, Mr Shaw said.
The prosecutor said: "He got up and ran. The attackers, having stabbed him in the street where he fell, gave chase.
"He was murdered in effectively a planned execution... with multiple machetes or large knives."
Mr Lee died at the scene after suffering injuries to his chest, leg, head and arm, the court was told.
Elgamri, a university student of Gallions Reach, London, most likely struck the final and fatal leg wound in Waterman Court, the jury heard.
Nur, of Graylands Close, Slough, was stopped at an airport after trying to leave the country, Mr Shaw said.
Mussa, 22, of Daylesford Grove, pleaded guilty two days before the trial started.
A court hearing for Mr Seedahmed, of Surrey Avenue, Slough, has been scheduled for 11 August.
Two other Slough men face separate trials over the murder.
