Thames Valley Police officer faces corruption charge
- Published
A serving police officer has been charged with corrupt or improper exercise of police powers.
PC Matthew Lynch, 35, based at Slough police station in Berkshire, has been suspended from duty following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
He is also charged with perverting the course of justice, Thames Valley Police said.
The force made a mandatory referral to the IOPC in November 2021.
PC Lynch is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Misconduct proceedings will be conducted separately from the criminal case.
