Newbury: Four-month road closure to start for gas repairs
A town faces four months of traffic disruption as work to replace a leaking gas main gets under way later.
Kings Road in Newbury, Berkshire, is due to shut until 5 December, gas firm SGN said.
The company said the work would cause "considerable inconvenience".
Residents said other recent work in the area, partly associated with a flats development, had caused "horrendous traffic" and "serious damage to businesses".
West Berkshire Council previously warned of disruption for 12 weeks from January, due to work associated with the development of apartments on the former Sterling Cables site in Kings Road.
It notified residents of a further closure in May and June to connect services.
One Facebook user commented: "Not again... The traffic is bad enough with it open, so gonna be horrendous again."
Another said: "Serious damage was done to a lot of businesses in the area when this occurred last time."
SGN previously said the work to replace metal pipes with new plastic ones would "significantly minimise the risk of future gas leaks on this section of road".
Kings Road will be closed between Boundary Road and Hectors Way, while Boundary Road will close to northbound traffic.
Diversions will be in place to access properties and businesses, though on-street parking along Kings Road will be suspended.
