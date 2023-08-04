Windsor's Round Tower open for first time since pandemic
The doors to the Round Tower at Windsor Castle are open for the first time since 2019.
The famous visitor attraction closed during the Covid pandemic, but could not immediately reopen due to social distancing rules.
Now tours to the top of the tower have restarted and will run until 30 September.
A castle spokesperson said last year it had been focused on the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Like all UK attractions the tower, which dates back to the 1100s, had to close during the pandemic.
Once the rest of the castle reopened, due to its tight space and 200 small steps, it was unable to resume the Conquer the Tower Tour.
Jane Bowditch, warden at the castle, said: "It helps if you have a head for heights when visiting."
From the top of the tower, at 65.5m up, you can see views of Windsor, the Thames Valley, and the London skyline.
The spokesperson added: "We are delighted to be reopen and to welcome guests."
