Reading: Shoppers evacuated from Broad Street Mall as fire tackled
- Published
A building was evacuated and nearby roads temporarily closed after a fire broke out in Reading.
Crews from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) were called to a commercial premise at the Broad Street Mall earlier.
Police also attended and helped to shut nearby Oxford Road.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes and there were no injuries.
A spokesperson from RBFRS said: "Firefighters found a fire in an extraction unit, which they extinguished using two hose reels. ...one crew remains on scene at this time."
