Sheldon Lewcock: Family marks crash death one year on
The family of a teenager who died in a road accident are holding a celebration of his life on the anniversary of his death.
Sheldon Lewcock,19, was on his electric bike when he was hit by a van on Pierce's Hill, Tilehurst, in Berkshire on 4 August last year.
He died in hospital five days later.
His mother, Angela Lewcock, wants to move her family of five from Reading to Dorset "where no one knows us" and "no one knows what we've been through".
She said they need to build a "new life" and Sheldon's younger brother and sister need a fresh start in new schools.
"Since this has happened we have had a lot of nastiness - fake Facebooks, TikToks, Snapchats - about my dead son," she said.
The Lewcocks live in a council house and are struggling to get a transfer or swap.
Mrs Lewcock said the police, her doctor and her children's teachers have written letters supporting their wish to move.
Her niece has started a GoFundMe campaign, in the hope of raising money to help them rent privately, as a last resort.
"We want to go somewhere where it's just fresh air, peaceful, quiet," she said.
"I don't want to go private. We have to have a GoFundMe, which I'm not very proud of because I don't want to be begging for money.
"But at the same point, we can't be here much longer. We just want a bit of normality. Just try and be a normal family. I know we're never going to be normal without him."
Mrs Lewcock has found the build up to the anniversary of her son's death very difficult.
"It's hard," she said, "but we'll do him proud."
Balloons will be released on Pierce's Hill on Wednesday at 18:00 BST.
She said: "The community have been amazing.
"They've been with me the whole year and I want to thank every single one of them. It is overwhelming to know that he was loved by so many people."
An 18-year-old man, charged with driving offences in connection with the incident which led to Sheldon's death, appeared in court earlier this year. The case has been adjourned until September.
