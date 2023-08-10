Berkshire Record Office to become Royal Berkshire Archives
- Published
A record office has been given a new name as it marks its 75th anniversary.
The Reading-based Berkshire Record Office has been granted permission to change its name to the Royal Berkshire Archives.
The final approval has been given by the cabinet office, following an application backed by all six Berkshire councils.
Reading Borough Council has said the new title reflects "Berkshire's unique status as England's only royal county".
The archive's collections include historical records from public authorities and private organisations dating from the 12th Century to the present day.
These include a grant of land in Aldermaston, written between 1156 and 1164, and Charles I's Charter granting rights to Reading from 1638.
'Distinguished title'
Archives of Broadmoor Hospital, Reading Prison and the Thames Conservancy, as well as collections with a royal connection, such as those from the Royal Berkshire Yeomanry, are also part of the archives.
Councillor Jason Brock, Reading council leader, said the "distinguished title truly reflected the historical significance and contribution of what was an essential institution in preserving the rich heritage" of the county.
"Similarly, the switch from Record Office to Archives is indicative of the fact that the institution has become far more than a local office of public record and, indeed, holds many collections of regional and national importance," he added.
The name will formally change on 10 August, a date that marks the 75th anniversary of when the site first opened to the public.
Since 1998, the archives has operated as a joint service of Bracknell Forest, Reading, Slough, West Berkshire, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, and Wokingham councils.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.