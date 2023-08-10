Chipping Norton: Quad bikes stolen in robbery
Quad bikes were among a number of expensive items taken when armed robbers stole a trailer.
Police said four men, some of whom were carrying weapons, surrounded a Land Rover on an unnamed road near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, on Saturday morning.
They detached the trailer and hooked it up to another vehicle before leaving the scene.
The victim was uninjured but officers have appealed for witnesses.
Thames Valley Police said the robbery happened at about 08:25 BST on a road that links the A436 to Cornwell.
The trailer contained a green Yamaha Grizzly 700 quad bike, a green Suzuki King quad bike with black wheels, a green Yamaha Kodiak Quad Bike with black wheels, a Logic fertilizer sprayer, a Logic seed sprayer and a Logic Mower.
Anyone with information or relevant footage has been asked to contact the force.