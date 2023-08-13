Delay warning as Twyford to Henley-on-Thames line to shut for days
Passengers have been warned of disruption due to days of work on a section of rail line between Berkshire and Oxfordshire.
Replacement buses will be run between Twyford and Henley-on-Thames, between 00:30 BST on Monday and 05:30 Friday.
A piece of equipment, known as a single-line excavation machine, will remove the old track between Wargrave and Shiplake before it is replaced.
Network Rail said the work was "vital" and would improve reliability.
Mark Parker, Network Rail project manager, said: "This vital work will ensure the continued smooth running of trains on the Henley branch line and improve the reliability of services.
"We apologise for the disruption for passengers and those living near the railway and we'll be working round the clock to complete our work as quickly as possible."
The road network is different to the train route, which means the replacement buses will run between Twyford and Shiplake, as well as stop at Wargrave and Henley-on-Thames.
This journey will be longer and buses will depart at different times from normal trains.
The level crossing at Shiplake will also be closed for the duration - a diversion will be in place for residents and emergency vehicles.
