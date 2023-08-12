Caversham stabbing: Two charged with attempted murder
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed.
Thames Valley Police were called to an altercation in Hemdean Road, Caversham, Reading, at 00:50 BST on Wednesday.
The victim suffered two stab wounds. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The two boys, who are both from Reading, were remanded into police custody and are due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The pair cannot be named for legal reasons.
