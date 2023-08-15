Caversham stabbing: Two teenage boys appear in court

Scene of stabbing
Hemdean Road, in Caversham, Reading, was cordoned off by police following the incident

Two 16-year-old boys have appeared in court on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a teenager.

Thames Valley Police were called to an altercation in Hemdean Road, Caversham, Reading, at 00:50 BST on Wednesday.

The victim suffered two stab wounds but remains in a stable condition.

The two boys, who are both from Reading, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday. The pair will face a plea hearing at Reading Crown Court on 4 September.

They cannot be named for legal reasons.

