Caversham stabbing: Two teenage boys appear in court
Two 16-year-old boys have appeared in court on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a teenager.
Thames Valley Police were called to an altercation in Hemdean Road, Caversham, Reading, at 00:50 BST on Wednesday.
The victim suffered two stab wounds but remains in a stable condition.
The two boys, who are both from Reading, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday. The pair will face a plea hearing at Reading Crown Court on 4 September.
They cannot be named for legal reasons.
