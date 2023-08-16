Bracknell: Attempted murder arrest over machete bus stop attack
A man has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the face with a machete at a bus stop.
The attack happened outside Radius Court, London Road, Bracknell at about 13:20 BST on 9 August.
The victim, aged in his 30s, has been discharged from hospital following treatment for his injuries.
Thames Valley Police said a 19-year-old man from the town is being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted murder.
A second 19-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Tuesday. He has since been released on police bail.
A 42-year-old man, also from Bracknell, who was previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has also been bailed.
Det Insp Stuart Streeter said: "I would like to reassure the community that we believe offenders and victim were known to each other and as such, this was an isolated incident."
The force has set up a dedicated portal for people to submit information, dashcam or other footage that may assist the investigation.
